The News Roundup - Domestic

Published May 30, 2024 at 3:43 PM EDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to court for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City.

Former President Donald Trump hasbeen found guilty on all counts in his criminal hush money trial.

It is the first time a former president was ever tried or convicted in a criminal case, and it is the first of Trump’s four indictments to reach trial. Judge Merchan has set Trump’s sentencing for July 11. The former president is likely to appeal the conviction.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

We cover the verdict in the criminal trial of Donald Trump, and what happens now during the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

