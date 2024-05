Inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2014 and nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2008, Jeff Miers is one of the most impactful and dedicated music journalists and musicians in Western New York. In this episode of Mindful Music, he sits down with Karl, discusses the local and regional music scene, and shares three of his own songs that were inspired by mental and emotional health. That's this week on Mindful Music.

Listen to Jeff's playlist: