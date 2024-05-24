Social Security Administration is undergoing a 'customer service crisis,' commissioner says
The Social Security Administration is dealing with what its commissioner calls a “customer service crisis.” Staffing shortages, long wait times on the agency’s toll-free phone line and a large backlog in disability applications are among the problems plaguing the agency.
We speak with Commissioner Martin O’Malley about the agency’s issues and how he plans to fix them.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2024 NPR