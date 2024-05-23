© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Arts & Culture

Jamestown artist honors Native traditions

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published May 23, 2024 at 12:45 PM EDT
A woman with black hair stands in front of a large black poster with artwork on it.
Kaycee Colburn
Kaycee Colburn with her Digital Work

Located at 20 West Third Street in Jamestown, the arts and culture center KayCo can be found on the second floor of a building that dates to the early 20th century. It's the professional home of Kaycee Colburn, a young artist who is very much connected to history, though it's a history that dates well before the 1900's. For that matter, well before there was a place called Jamestown.

As a child, Colburn's mother lived on the Seneca Reservation near Onoville. She and her family were removed by the federal government when the Kinzua Dam was built.

"A lot of our elders sit quietly because of all the things that have happened to them," said Colburn, whose work and words are fueled by her heritage.

"If I can stand out, maybe I can make it okay for the next guy to stand out."

Through an award from Creatives Rebuild New York, Colburn was placed as an artist-in-residence on the campus of Jamestown Community College. That success eventually led to the creation of KayCo. She's also politically active, convincing city leaders to hold a special ceremony at Jamestown City Hall. The Six Nations Flag was raised there on July 1, 2023.

While there is digital and other modern art work, tradition is very much on display at KayCo. Intricate beadwork, some created by Colburn's mother, is present. She proudly points to an archaeological piece found in Upstate New York that dates to the 5th century.

The road, though, hasn't always been easy as she has dealt with racism.

"I've had to take a lot of hits metaphorically," Colburn shared.

"I'm just thankful for everything that I've done and everything that's led up to this point, where I'm now able to share these stories."
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June, 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of WBFO's "Buffalo, What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
