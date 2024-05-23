Jamestown artist honors Native traditions

Located at 20 West Third Street in Jamestown, the arts and culture center KayCo can be found on the second floor of a building that dates to the early 20th century. It's the professional home of Kaycee Colburn, a young artist who is very much connected to history, though it's a history that dates well before the 1900's. For that matter, well before there was a place called Jamestown.

As a child, Colburn's mother lived on the Seneca Reservation near Onoville. She and her family were removed by the federal government when the Kinzua Dam was built.

"A lot of our elders sit quietly because of all the things that have happened to them," said Colburn, whose work and words are fueled by her heritage.

"If I can stand out, maybe I can make it okay for the next guy to stand out."

Through an award from Creatives Rebuild New York, Colburn was placed as an artist-in-residence on the campus of Jamestown Community College. That success eventually led to the creation of KayCo. She's also politically active, convincing city leaders to hold a special ceremony at Jamestown City Hall. The Six Nations Flag was raised there on July 1, 2023.

While there is digital and other modern art work, tradition is very much on display at KayCo. Intricate beadwork, some created by Colburn's mother, is present. She proudly points to an archaeological piece found in Upstate New York that dates to the 5th century.

The road, though, hasn't always been easy as she has dealt with racism.

"I've had to take a lot of hits metaphorically," Colburn shared.

"I'm just thankful for everything that I've done and everything that's led up to this point, where I'm now able to share these stories."