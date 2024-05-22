'Lies and Weddings': 'Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan is back with a new novel

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with “Crazy Rich Asians” author Kevin Kwan about his new novel “Lies and Weddings.” The book centers around the family of an English earl and a former Hong Kong supermodel whose fortunes appear to depend on their son marrying money.

Book excerpt: ‘Lies and Weddings’

By Kevin Kwan

Adapted from “Lies and Weddings” by Kevin Kwan. Copyright © 2024 by Kevin Kwan, out in hardcover on May 21 from Doubleday, an imprint of the Knopf Doubleday Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR