Joan Baez on her debut book of poetry, 'When you see my mother, ask her to dance'

WAMU 88.5 | By Emilce Quiroz
Published May 22, 2024 at 9:01 AM EDT
Joan Baez performs onstage during the 37th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Legendary folk singer, songwriter, and activist Joan Baez first shot to fame in 1959 after performing at the Newport Folk Festival at just 18 years old. 

She released her first self-titled album the following year and the rest is history.

Once nicknamed the “Queen of Folk” and the “Barefoot Madonna,” Baez lent her voice to the civil rights movement of the 1960s. She wove social activism into a musical career that spanned six decades and produced more than 30 albums. Baez retired from performing live in 2019 but she wasn’t done producing art.

We catch up with Baez to discuss her debut book of poetry, “When you see my mother, ask her to dance.”

