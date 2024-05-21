How AI is polluting our culture
AI-generated content online is almost impossible to avoid. There are AI-boosted Google search results, AI-generated imagery, AI-generated articles, AI-generated music, even AI-generated children’s TV shows.
Neuroscientist Erik Hoel says we’re drowning in “AI dream slop.”
Today, On Point: The cost to our humanity in a world of synthetic culture.
Erik Hoel, neuroscientist and writer. Author of the Substack newsletter The Intrinsic Perspective.
