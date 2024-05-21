From cicadas to crickets, bugs as cuisine

We recently did a show about the cicada double broodemergence.Billions of the bugs areabove groundthisyear. And the conversation… took a bit of a turn… towards whether they can be eaten. (They can.)

Some of you are certainly thinking you’d never eat a bug.But more than 2 billion people around the world eat insects as part of their standard diet. That’saccording to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

When we had thatconversation, our host, Jenn White, would havedescribedher enthusiasm to taste insects as… mild.Buta lotchangedsince our conversation with our guests for the cicada show. Including her willingnesstotry eating ants and crickets.

Why are many of us so opposed to eating insectswhen humanshavebeen doing it around the world for centuries?And how might changing our perspectiveon insect consumption benefitus and the planet?

