What's Next? | Challenges With The Kensington Expressway and More
Today, we continue our conversation with University at Buffalo Professor of Urban and Regional Planning Dr. Henry Louis Taylor Jr. from our 5/14 Special Reflection on Change: Progress, Challenges, Resilience, Reform, and Joy. Followed by WBFO reporter Alex Simone conversation with Buffalo Native and School of Public Health at the University of Maryland, Professor Jennifer Roberts who gives history on expressways and the concerns with the new Kensington Expressway project.