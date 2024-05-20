© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Challenges With The Kensington Expressway and More

Published May 20, 2024 at 3:40 PM EDT
Today, we continue our conversation with University at Buffalo Professor of Urban and Regional Planning Dr. Henry Louis Taylor Jr. from our 5/14 Special Reflection on Change: Progress, Challenges, Resilience, Reform, and Joy. Followed by WBFO reporter Alex Simone conversation with Buffalo Native and School of Public Health at the University of Maryland, Professor Jennifer Roberts who gives history on expressways and the concerns with the new Kensington Expressway project.

    What's Next? Reflection On Change: Progress, Challenges, Resilience, Reform & Joy | Mark Talley & India Walton
    On today's episode, Thomas O'Neil-White discusses progress or lack thereof in two separate interviews with author and executive director of Agents of Advocacy Mark Talley and political activist India Walton.
    What's Next? | Empowerment Through Education and Entrepreneurship
    Today, we take a trip to The Foundry on Buffalo’s East Side where Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with Megan McNally, Executive Director, and Tamara Zantell, Business Development Director. The three have an in-depth discussion about the organization’s start and impact on the community.
    What's Next? | Building Buffalo’s Neighborhood | Youth Sports on Buffalo’s West Side
    The Tool Library is a volunteer-powered nonprofit tool-lending library located in the center of Buffalo’s Main Street. Set up to lend tools out to the community to help them maintain and fix up their homes and gardens. On today’s show, we take a tour of the Tool Library with Jay Moran and Darren Cotton, the Executive Director of the library. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with returning guest Alex Burgos public health policy and public relations professional. The two discuss filling the gaps in youth and sports programs on Buffalo’s West Side.
    What's Next? | Unlocking Paths to Success with Ben Hilligas
    Today, we welcome returning guest Ben Hilligas, Executive Director of Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center at the University at Buffalo. Ben sits down with Jay Moran to discuss what he and the EOC have done in his first year. His vision, strategies, and passion for educational empowerment alongside the activities and programs that will be taking place in the next year.
    What's Next? | Producer’s Pick: Leading by Example | Clinicians of Color
    We revisit two stand-out conversations with Daniel Robertson, Director of the Boys and Men of Color Initiative at Say Yes, Buffalo, to discuss Daniel’s plans for his new role and the positive examples of leadership that helped him step up. And Kelly Dumas of Healing Hub of NY, Inc. and Amanda Paul of Say Yes Buffalo for a discussion about a new program that empowers mental-health clinicians of color.
    What's Next? | Producer’s Pick: Ebony Alert System | The Continuum of Buffalo Black Arts Scene
    We revisit two stand-out conversations with Dontaya Davis and Alia Williams, community organizers for Voice Buffalo. The two are working locally to boost the Ebony Alert system. Then Bree Gilliam is a visual artist whose portrait and mural work, in her own words, incorporates bold color and expressive brushwork to provoke emotion from her audience.
    What's Next? | Producer’s Pick: Bridging the Gaps with Money and Basketball | Parole Reform in NYS
    We revisit two stand-out conversations with Mia Ayers-Goss, executive director of MVP, Most Valuable Parents an advocacy group that combats crime and violence through diversion programs like a new basketball league. Followed by Donna Robinson, Buffalo’s community organizer for Release Aging People in Prison, or RAPP.
    What's Next? | Reconnecting to Prevent Social Unrest
    Seamus Gallivan’s latest endeavor is Reconnecter, a “social connection space” that aims to bring people together in person and online “by illuminating the ties that bind us.” That means music showcases, variety shows, and media elements — all to help provide a need that he believes can help prevent social unrest. Gallivan sits down with Thomas O’Neil-White to speak about the power of reconnection and his plans for the new project.
    What's Next? | Buffalo’s New Historian and Western New York Farmworkers
    Lindsey Lauren Visser was recently appointed to the role of historian for the City of Buffalo. She is the first female historian to serve in the role, and she joins Thomas O’Neil-White to discuss her appointment and some notable upcoming milestones, including the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal in 2025. Then, producer Patrick Hosken speaks with Gittel Evangelist, the communications coordinator for Rural and Migrant Ministry, about a recent court ruling with implications for rural and farmworkers in New York State.
    What's Next? | Eliminating Racism with the YWCA Jamestown
    The YWCA Jamestown's mission states that it is “dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.” What’s Next? travels to the organization’s historic building on Main Street in Chautauqua County’s largest city to meet the team making that mission happen: Indo Quiñones, Mission Impact Director; Alizé Scott-Nowell, Social Justice and Race Equity Director; Jacqui Cook, Young Women Choosing Action and Women to Women Director; Nanci Okerlund, Transitions Director; and Amanda Gesing, Executive Director.
