'It's too high': Buffalo homeowners share their views on proposed property tax increases

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published May 15, 2024 at 7:57 AM EDT
One hundred dollar bills are folded to make an origami house. The money house is surrounded by a white background.
Buffalo's homeowners share their views on Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's proposed property tax and user fee increases.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown released his proposed budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year on May 1.

For residential properties, Brown is proposing a property tax increase of 9% and a User Fee increase of $30 on average. The extra revenue will fund essential services and make the city’s garbage and recycling system self-sufficient, according to Brown.

On Wednesday May 15, the city’s Common Council will hold a public hearing to give city residents a chance to have their say on Brown's proposed spending and revenue.

Ahead of that public hearing, WBFO asked homeowners: what do you think of Brown's proposed tax and fee increases?

Corrected: May 15, 2024 at 8:21 AM EDT
The quote in the headline was adjusted for accuracy.
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined WBFO in December 2022.
