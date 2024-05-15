'It's too high': Buffalo homeowners share their views on proposed property tax increases
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown released his proposed budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year on May 1.
For residential properties, Brown is proposing a property tax increase of 9% and a User Fee increase of $30 on average. The extra revenue will fund essential services and make the city’s garbage and recycling system self-sufficient, according to Brown.
On Wednesday May 15, the city’s Common Council will hold a public hearing to give city residents a chance to have their say on Brown's proposed spending and revenue.
Ahead of that public hearing, WBFO asked homeowners: what do you think of Brown's proposed tax and fee increases?
Corrected: May 15, 2024 at 8:21 AM EDT
The quote in the headline was adjusted for accuracy.