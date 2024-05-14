North Park Theatre to host screening of "Pain and Peace"

As the city of Buffalo marks the two-year anniversary of the racist attack on the Jefferson Avenue Tops that claimed 10 lives, film producer Rais Bhuiyan can empathize with the trauma felt throughout the community.

"Ten days after the tragic events of 9/11, a White Supremacist was in a shooting rampage to kill Muslims," said Bhuiyan, a native of Bangladesh who was living in Dallas in 2001.

"He killed two South Asian men in his shooting spree. He shot me from pointblank range in my face and skull with a double-barrel shotgun and left me for dead."

Though shotgun pellets remain lodged in his body, Bhuiyan says he has worked to find healing through forgiveness. That journey has led to the production of "Pain and Peace." The film will be shown Tuesday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Park Theatre and will be followed by a panel discussion. The Community Health Center of Buffalo is a co-sponsor.

"I would say where we are as a community right now, particularly around this time, it actually sends triggers. We're only a couple of years out and the trauma still exists," said Dr. LaVonne Ansari, CEO and Executive Director of the Community Heath Center of Buffalo.

"But people and time moves on. And it's how we work to benefit all of humanity in this work to overcome that hate that took 10 of our loved ones."

Some of that work and the people behind it are shown in "Pain and Peace," along with individuals from other communities who have endured hate-filled violence.

Bhuiyan hopes those affected by the Tops shooting come to the North Park Theatre screening of his film. It's a free event, though registration is required.

"Let's come together as a community, not only to mourn but to also remember the lives and legacies of those we have lost, and those who survived," Bhuiyan said.

"And also make a commitment that we stand up together and say no to hate and intolerance."