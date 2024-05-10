© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delaware Park’s David statue replica vandalized with pro-Palestine message

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Grant Ashley
Published May 10, 2024 at 8:38 PM EDT
The David statue replica is shown from the front, with cloudy skies and trees in the background. A plaque on the base of the statue reads "David, Michelangelo, 1475-1564."
Courtesy of John Garcia
This is the second time in six months that the David replica statue has been vandalized.

Buffalo Police are investigating after an unknown individual used red paint to write “ALL EYES ON GAZA” on the base of the David statue replica in Delaware Park.

Investigators have identified no persons of interest in connection with the case, city spokesperson Mike DeGeorge told WBFO Friday evening. Police believe that the statue was vandalized sometime between Thursday morning and Friday morning.

Employees with the city’s Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets (DPW) are expected to begin removing the graffiti on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their tipline at 716-847-2255.

This is the second time in six months that the statue has been vandalized. An unknown individual used black spray paint to write several words on the back of the statue’s base in December, according to WIVB-TV.

Tags
Delaware Parkpark vandalismIsraeli-Palestinian peace
Grant Ashley
See stories by Grant Ashley