Delaware Park’s David statue replica vandalized with pro-Palestine message

Buffalo Police are investigating after an unknown individual used red paint to write “ALL EYES ON GAZA” on the base of the David statue replica in Delaware Park.

Investigators have identified no persons of interest in connection with the case, city spokesperson Mike DeGeorge told WBFO Friday evening. Police believe that the statue was vandalized sometime between Thursday morning and Friday morning.

Employees with the city’s Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets (DPW) are expected to begin removing the graffiti on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their tipline at 716-847-2255.

This is the second time in six months that the statue has been vandalized. An unknown individual used black spray paint to write several words on the back of the statue’s base in December, according to WIVB-TV.