Latest barrage of missiles and drones severely damages Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Published May 9, 2024 at 8:11 AM EDT

Ukrainians are facing energy rationing after an aerial attack of Russian drones and missiles struck power plants across Ukraine this week. Russia has been stepping up attacks on energy infrastructure and making small gains on the front lines, as Ukraine struggles to prevent them from advancing.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from Isabelle Khurshudyan, Ukraine bureau chief at our editorial partner The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

