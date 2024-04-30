Roundtable: What do ordinary Israelis want from their leaders?

More than six months since the Hamas attack on Israel, dozens of Israelis are still held hostage, over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, and there’s no peace in sight.

Today, On Point: Ordinary Israelis look for a path forward.

Guests

Pnina Pfeuffer, founder of the New Haredim and leader within the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel.

Udi Goren, Israeli whose cousin was killed on October 7th and his body is being held hostage in Gaza.

Josh Drill, served as a platoon commander in the Israel Defense Forces, now a leader in the Israeli Change Generation movement.

Lazar Berman, reporter for The Times Israel.

