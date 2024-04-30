More Chinese asylum seekers are crossing the U.S. southern border

The number of Chinese migrants crossing into the United States at the sothern border has been growing. They’re often flying to Ecuador or another South American country and walking north through the Darien Gap, following the route millions of Central American migrants take and applying for asylum when they arrive in the United States.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks about the challenges Chinese migrants face when they arrive here with April Xu, a reporter for the nonprofit news outlet Documented, which covers immigrants in New York.

