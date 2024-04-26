What Congress' TikTok ban means for 170 million users in U.S.

TikTok’s Chinese parent company says it has no intention of selling after Congress passed a law forcing it to sell the popular social media app or be banned in the U.S.

For more on what this means for TikTok’s 170 million U.S. users, we’re joined by Dean Ball, research fellow at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center and author of the Substack Hyperdimensional, a newsletter about emerging technology and the future of governance.

