Trivia event challenges teams to show a world of knowledge

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published April 26, 2024 at 12:38 PM EDT
A group of people sit at a table and smile. One person holds up a sign of their team name that reads "Sherlock Homies".
International Institute of Buffalo

"Fun and educational," is how Gabe DiMaio describes Community World Trivia 2024, the team competition organized annually by the International Institute of Buffalo. DiMaio, Director of Communications, will serve as host for the event on Thursday, May 9 at Roswell Park's Research Studies Center Gaylord Cary Conference Room.

The Institute is best known for helping refugees relocate to the region, but DiMaio says Community World Trivia serves to highlight, and raise funds for, their multifaceted educational component.

"We've been a sponsor of Model UN for 20 years," said DiMaio of the high school extracurricular activity in which students role play as delegates to the United Nations. Their recent Model UN drew over 800 students from 40 high schools in the region.

The Institute also welcomes contingents from other countries who want to observe local systems and enterprises.

"There was a delegation from Moldova who wanted to learn about how to fight government corruption."

A major focus is also teaching "cultural competency, in helping people understand that not everybody is not the same." That can include helping in the workplace or at a "doctor's appointment, there is sometimes a cultural disconnect."

The registration deadline for World Community Trivia has been extended through May 2. More information can be found at https://iibuffalo.org/calendar/community-world-trivia/
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June, 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of WBFO's "Buffalo, What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
See stories by Jay Moran