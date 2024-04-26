Tool Library lends a path to a sustainable future

The Tool Library has experienced significant growth in its 13 years. Executive Director Darren Cotton has been there since the beginning when it drew a handful of members sharing a collection of few hundred tools. Now, it has over 1,500 members and a library of over 4,800 tools.

Cotton calls their current location at 2626 in Buffalo "a space of discovery." Meticulously organized inside 5,000 square feet, visitors will not only find basics like screwdrivers and hammers, they will also come across "super tools," such as jackhammers and battery-operated augers. The facility has 10 roto tillers, many of which are being checked out by residents making their springtime garden preparations. A 3-D printer has helped to repair broken tools.

A capital campaign looks to raise $500,000 so the current building can be purchased. Another $500,000 will be used for variety of needs, including the creation a "maker space" where members can use tools on-site.