The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in former President Donald Trump’s claims that he should be immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to subvert his 2020 election loss.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Emily Bazelon, staff writer at the New York Times Magazine and fellow at Yale Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.