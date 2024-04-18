© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

In India, land-sharing deal between Hindus and Muslims unravels

Published April 18, 2024 at 8:52 AM EDT

Over 50 years ago, Hindu and Muslim residents of a north Indian town did something remarkable. They decided to share a piece of land that Hindus hold as sacred — and where Muslims had long worshipped in a medieval mosque.

Now that agreement has unraveled, with the tacit support of India’s ruling party.

NPR’s Diaa Hadid reports.

