Alex Garland's 'Civil War'

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published April 18, 2024 at 8:55 AM EDT
Alex Garland attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24's "Civil War" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

What would it look like if the United States were no longer… united? That idea is explored in the new movie “Civil War” from filmmaker Alex Garland.He’s also worked on the movies “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation.”

In “Civil War,” Garland creates a world where several states — including an unlikely alliance between California and Texas — are at war against the U.S. government. The two are trying to shoot their way into the White House to seize control.

The story is told from the perspective of four journalists who are racing to Washington D.C. for the climactic battle.

The film has received strong reviews, but some critics say the movie is too apolitical, dodging the causes of the war and what the rebel factions are after. “Civil War” just opened to a $25.7 million at the box office.

1A’s entertainment correspondent,John Horn,sits down with Garland. to talk about the movie.

