Trump criminal trial begins in New York court

Published April 15, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial began Monday in New York. He’s facing a 34-count felony indictment that alleges he and others falsified business records to conceal payments to Stormy Daniels, which prosecutors say influenced the 2016 presidential election.

Jury selection for the trial begins Monday. NPR’s Domenico Montanaro joins host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

