© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today Banner

Leaving Gaza is only the first hurdle for one family’s future 

Published April 11, 2024 at 8:45 AM EDT
Mona Khateibeltamimi and her family. (Courtesy of Mona Khateibeltamimi)
Mona Khateibeltamimi and her family. (Courtesy of Mona Khateibeltamimi)

A family of four fled the war in Gaza with the help of the American government. But they were denied entry to the U.S. and are now stranded in Egypt.

Here & Now’s Ahmad Damen speaks with Mona Khateibeltamimi about her family’s journey and her fears for her young daughters’ futures.

Mona Khateibeltamimi’s daughters. (Courtesy of Mona Khateibeltamimi)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.