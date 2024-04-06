© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eclipse information translated into 10 languages by International Institute, ECDOH

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Grant Ashley
Published April 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM EDT
Total eclipse of the Sun. The moon covers the sun in a solar eclipse.
Pitris/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Total eclipse of the Sun. The moon covers the sun in a solar eclipse.

The International Institute of Buffalo and the Erie County Department of Health have translated safety and preparedness information about Monday’s total solar eclipse into 10 of the most spoken foreign languages in Western New York, the International Institute announced this week.

The Department of Health prepared a one-page fact sheets in English and Spanish about safely viewing the eclipse and preparing for heavy traffic on eclipse day. At no cost to the county, the International Institute translated those fact sheets into Arabic, Bengali, Burmese, Dari, French, Pashto, Somali, Swahili and Ukrainian.

“We want to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event safely, regardless of their first language,“ Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, the executive director of the International Institute, said in a statement. “This is why language access is vital for the community.”

Eclipse information is available in each of the following languages:

· English

· Español – Spanish

· عربية – Arabic

· বাাংলা – Bengali

· မြန်မာစာ – Burmese

· دری – Dari

· Français – French

· پښتو – Pashto

· Soomaali

· Kiswahili – Swahili

· українська – Ukrainian
Tags
WBFO NewsEclipse 2024Total EclipseInternational InstituteInternational InstituteInternational Institute of Buffalo
Grant Ashley
See stories by Grant Ashley