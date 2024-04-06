Eclipse information translated into 10 languages by International Institute, ECDOH

The International Institute of Buffalo and the Erie County Department of Health have translated safety and preparedness information about Monday’s total solar eclipse into 10 of the most spoken foreign languages in Western New York, the International Institute announced this week.

The Department of Health prepared a one-page fact sheets in English and Spanish about safely viewing the eclipse and preparing for heavy traffic on eclipse day. At no cost to the county, the International Institute translated those fact sheets into Arabic, Bengali, Burmese, Dari, French, Pashto, Somali, Swahili and Ukrainian.

“We want to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event safely, regardless of their first language,“ Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, the executive director of the International Institute, said in a statement. “This is why language access is vital for the community.”

Eclipse information is available in each of the following languages:

· English

· Español – Spanish

· عربية – Arabic

· বাাংলা – Bengali

· မြန်မာစာ – Burmese

· دری – Dari

· Français – French

· پښتو – Pashto

· Soomaali

· Kiswahili – Swahili

· українська – Ukrainian