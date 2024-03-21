Have you always wanted to help NASA? Now you can for a few minutes

Your dreams of working with NASA will finally become reality on April 8 during the total Solar Eclipse. NASA is looking for 1 million eclipse viewers in the path of totality to help photograph the Baily's Beads effect.

The Baily's Beads effect is the moment during the eclipse when parts of sunlight appear through the mountain valleys on the edge of the moon. These pictures will assist scientists study the size, shape, and structure of the sun.

To join, users will need their smartphones and will need to download the SunSketcher application. Then, activate the rear camera and set it down facing the sun. The app will use your phone's GPS to spot when the Baily's Beads are visible.

