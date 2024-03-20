Applications for the American Climate Corps open next month

Starting in April, Americans can finally apply for the long-awaited American Climate Corps. The program, modeled after Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps, will place people in a number of positions related to climate change. While the White House expects to hire up to 20,000 people, only a couple hundred jobs will be posted when the portal opens next month.

We hear more from Kate Yoder, staff writer with our editorial partners at Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.