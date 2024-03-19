Hochul opens universal access to birth control in New York

All pharmacies in New York can now dispense birth control medications to anyone who wants it after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Tuesday that allows that access.

Hochul said it’s another step to protect women’s reproductive rights after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in 2022 that struck down the landmark abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. She said the decision emboldened some on the political right to try to limit medication abortions and in vitro fertilization.

While birth control medicines remain legal in the U.S., some states are placing restrictions on obtaining the pills or contraceptive devices. Hochul said there will be full access in New York.

“Starting today, pharmacies are now allowed to dispense three different types of contraception medication,” Hochul said. “And any woman can walk into a participating pharmacy and choose the birth control method that best suits her needs.

“This will dramatically, dramatically increase access to this for women, particularly at a time when women are feeling discouraged, and not listened to, and powerless.”

State Health Commissioner Jim McDonald said three methods of contraception will be available: the oral hormonal pill, conventionally known as the birth control pill, a hormonal vaginal ring, and a hormonal contraceptive patch.

McDonald said the order signed by the governor essentially gives the health commissioner the power to issue one prescription that can be accessed by anyone.

“Basically, what we've done today, by me signing this order, is if you come to New York, and you want to have contraception, I've issued a prescription for you,” McDonald said. “For this role, I become your doctor as the state's physician.”

He said the pharmacists will do a risk assessment to help the person decide which method is best for them. All the prescriptions will be covered by insurance.

People from other states can get the medicines and devices, too, as long as they are physically in a pharmacy in New York, McDonald said.

“The way it works, if you're out of state, is you walk into a New York state pharmacy, show them your insurance card, and just say to the pharmacist, ‘Hey, I'm here to see what I can do as far as getting contraception,’” McDonald said. “You're welcome like everyone else.”

He said everyone who asks can get a year’s worth of the medication.

The law was supposed to go into effect in January, but Hochul said the state Education Department needed more time to finalize regulations, and they completed those only a few days ago.

The major chain pharmacies and many independent drugstores are expected to participate.