Independent candidate enters Plattsburgh mayoral race

An independent candidate has entered the race for Plattsburgh’s open mayoral seat.

Iris Cain says he wants to “revitalize the city and restore its reputation as a safe, vibrant destination.” Cain is originally from the Midwest and spent a decade working in the fashion and cosmetics industry in New York City. In the wake of the COVID pandemic Cain shifted careers and moved to Plattsburgh to establish an eco-friendly funeral practice.

Cain will face Republican Don Kasprzak, a former mayor, and the winner of the Democratic primary between Wendell Hughes and Dan Lennon. Democrat Chris Rosenquest is stepping aside after one four-year term.

