© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Independent candidate enters Plattsburgh mayoral race

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Pat Bradley
Published March 18, 2024 at 7:35 PM EDT
Iris Cain
Iris Cain
/
Iris Cain
Iris Cain

An independent candidate has entered the race for Plattsburgh’s open mayoral seat.

Iris Cain says he wants to “revitalize the city and restore its reputation as a safe, vibrant destination.” Cain is originally from the Midwest and spent a decade working in the fashion and cosmetics industry in New York City. In the wake of the COVID pandemic Cain shifted careers and moved to Plattsburgh to establish an eco-friendly funeral practice.

Cain will face Republican Don Kasprzak, a former mayor, and the winner of the Democratic primary between Wendell Hughes and Dan Lennon. Democrat Chris Rosenquest is stepping aside after one four-year term.
Tags
NYSPRE
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley