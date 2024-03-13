© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vince Staples' new Netflix show is an offbeat look at life, Los Angeles, and fame

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published March 13, 2024 at 7:02 AM EDT
Vince Staples performs with Flume onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, California.
Vince Staples performs with Flume onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Vince Staples has been in the game for a while.

And if you’ve been following his career – the Vince Staples you know and love might look different from the Vince Staples of today.

There’s the underground rapper, thechart-toppingrapper, and finally, the actor.

All those versions of himself come together in a new Netflix series: “The Vince Staples Show.”It’sa fictionalized account of his life – a comedic and sometimes dark look at hip-hopculture, life in Los Angeles, and the trappings of fame.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Arfie Ghedi