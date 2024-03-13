© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump and Biden win enough delegates to formally claim party nominations

Published March 13, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR’s Stephen Fowler about notable results in primary voting on Tuesday, including in the battleground state of Georgia, and Washington state where more than 48,000 Democratic voters selected the ‘uncommitted’ option to protest President Biden’s handling of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.