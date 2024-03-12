The copper tradeoff: Protecting today's lands versus preserving tomorrow's climate

Copper is key to our green energy future.

But copper extraction is deeply harmful to the environment now.

Episode two of On Point’s special series “Elements of energy” explores how to resolve that contradiction.

Today, On Point: The copper tradeoff.

Guests

Aimee Boulanger, executive director for the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA).

Michael Webber, John J. McKetta centennial energy chair in engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

Also Featured

Isaias Ramos, biologist at the Environmental Advocacy Center in Panama.

Sarah Makumbe, responsible mining program manager at Anglo American. Earlier this year, two of their mines in South Africa, Mototolo and Amandelbult were voluntarily audited.

Paul Hawkes, retired rancher from Sweetgrass County, Montana.

Heather McDowell, VP of legal and external affairs at the Sibanye Stillwater mining company.

Transcript

Part I

PRES. JOE BIDEN: I’ve signed a historic piece of legislation here in the United States that includes the biggest, most important climate commitment we have ever made in the history of our country.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: President Biden set the goal. Cut U.S. carbon emissions in half by 2030.

BIDEN: So let this be the moment we find within ourselves the will to unlock a resilient, sustainable economy to preserve our planet.

CHAKRABARTI: Achieving that goal will require vast amounts of lithium.

This lithium deposit is one of the richest ones in North America.

CHAKRABARTI: Copper.

STEVE KESLER: We are at probably an inflection point in the annual demand for copper.

CHAKRABARTI: Cobalt.

SIDDHARTH KARA: The only way to survive in that part of the Congo is to pick up a strip of rebar or their bare hands and start digging in pits for cobalt, because it’s everywhere.

CHAKRABARTI: Nickel.

CHRISTOPHER POLLON: And if you’re looking at a Ford F-150 Lightning, we’re looking, I think, almost at about 180 pounds of just nickel in that battery.

CHAKRABARTI: Each element serves a different purpose, but they all have one important thing in common.

DOUG WICKS: Without mining, there will not be a clean energy transition.

CHAKRABARTI: But increasing mining to meet our clean energy needs comes at a cost.

AIMEE BOULANGER: If we’re going to be using these materials, we need to first of all be honest with ourselves and be more aware.

CHRISTOPHER POLLON: Especially if you look at the environmental and social costs of becoming a smelting and mining and battery hub to the world.

FARRELL SMITH: It’s not up to you to decide what to do with this land. This is their land.

This is their ancestral land, and they don’t want this to happen.

CHAKRABARTI: I’m Meghna Chakrabarti, and this is an On Point special series.

DAVID ROBERTS: There is no math about the new demand for these minerals.

PROTESTOR: All the mining companies, they’re billionaires, and we’re still poor, destitute, struggling!

DAVID ROBERTS: The most negative story you could tell, the worst assumptions you could project.

PROTESTOR: To take the lithium out of this ground is another form of genocide, or cultural genocide.

DAVID ROBERTS: Still, it’s going to be a vast improvement on the ongoing apocalypse that is the fossil fuel economy.

CHAKRABARTI: “Elements of energy: Mining for a green future.” Episode 2. The copper tradeoff.

Ernest Scheyder is author of The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives.

He’s got our Copper 101.

ERNEST SCHEYDER: Copper is one of the best electricity conducting metals, and it’s used across the global economy so much that it’s been given the nickname Dr. Copper, because the price for this reddish metal is seen as a barometer of global economic health.

CHAKRABARTI: But Dr. Copper can also make the land sick.

In the heart of Panama, along the Caribbean coastline, lies one of the most biodiverse rainforests in the world. It’s home to more than 2,000 different species. And at 13,000 hectares, it’s almost as large as the entire city of Miami. But since 2019, instead of lush jungle, this area is now Cobre Panamá, one of the largest open pit copper mines in the world.

(SPANISH TRANSLATION)

ISAIAS RAMOS: So with the building of this project, you had 100 square meters, you had 2,000 species, and now you only have rock. Before that was all green and full of life.

CHAKRABARTI: Isaias Ramos is a biologist at the Environmental Advocacy Center of Panama. His colleague, Joana Abrego, serves as his translator. Canada-based First Quantum Minerals runs Cobre Panamá.

The $10 billion operation produces 1.5% of all the world’s copper. It provides 7,000 jobs and generates 5% of Panama’s GDP. But most Panamanians want the mine to go. Last year, the Panamanian government quietly and quickly extended First Quantum’s contract for 20 years, with terms highly favorable to the company.

(PROTEST SOUNDS)

Panamanians took to the streets in the largest nationwide protest there in almost 40 years. For weeks, roads closed, schools shut down, supermarkets emptied. One of the protesters spoke with Canadian TV station W5.

PROTESTOR (TRANSLATION): I think that this will be an unstoppable war. If they take our lands and contaminate our rivers, what will we live off?

What will we leave our family members and our children? We are fighting for that mine to be shut down. We know it won’t happen overnight, but we want it to end.

CHAKRABARTI: In 2021, an inspection by Panama’s environment ministry found more than 200 infractions, including battery acid contamination in the soil and the illegal discharge of waste into the sea.

Biologist Isaias Ramos, again with Joana Abrego, translating.

RAMOS: There was no continuous monitoring of the advances for the community. It’s a colonial scheme in the area, that the relationship within the company and the community is almost colonialism.

CHAKRABARTI: Ramos says given Panama’s history with colonialism, people were no longer willing to tolerate being ignored by their own government and a Canadian corporation.

RAMOS (TRANSLATION): The message was rather simple. It was Panama is worth more without mining. Panama is green, the true world of Panama is green.

CHAKRABARTI: Last fall, Ramos’s group, the Environmental Advocacy Center of Panama, brought suit against First Quantum’s contract. And late November, Panama’s Supreme Court ruled that the new mining contract violated 25 articles of the country’s constitution, including the right to live in a pollution free environment, the obligation of the state to protect children’s health and its commitment to promote the economic and political engagement of indigenous and rural communities.

On November 28th, President Laurentino Cortizo ordered the Cobre Panamá mine closed. However, it may not remain permanently closed. First Quantum is claiming the closure is an alleged breach of a Canada-Panama free trade agreement. It intends to take Panama to international arbitration. And investors have filed at least three lawsuits against Panama itself.

The company says closing the mine properly could take 10 to 15 years and cost $1 billion. And then there’s the possible blow to the world’s clean energy future. According to First Quantum, Panama’s mine generates enough copper for six million electric vehicles or 10,000 large wind turbines every year.

That’s the copper tradeoff. Biologist Isaias Ramos says he supports green energy, but questions at what cost and who must pay for it.

RAMOS (TRANSLATION): How much of our unique natural ecosystems we have to sacrifice to satisfy the needs of the first world? Our country is not responsible for the emissions. Actually, our country is emission negative. But even considering the current climate crisis, how much we have to continue sacrificing so someone can have an electric car?

CHAKRABARTI: Biologist Isaias Ramos, with his colleague Joana Abrego, helping to translate. Joining us now is Michael Webber. He’s Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Energy Resources at the University of Texas in Austin. Professor Webber, welcome to On Point.

MICHAEL WEBBER: Thanks so much for having me. I look forward to the conversation.

CHAKRABARTI: So first of all, explain what role does copper play exactly in our green energy future? What do we need it for?

WEBBER: Copper is really valuable as an electrical conductor and a thermal conductor, so it’s really good at moving electrons around and really good at moving heat around. If you think about wind turbines or solar panels or batteries or just an expanded electrical grid, it needs a lot of ability to move electrons around and to manage them properly and copper’s a great material for that.

It’s also pretty easy to turn into wires or sheets or strips and easy to handle. So it’s a really good material for what we need with clean energy.

CHAKRABARTI: That first question was almost the most obvious one, right? Because copper is one of the oldest elements that humankind knows of that moves electrons around, right?

Many of us still live in homes that have copper wire lingering in the walls. But why is it that we’re still so reliant on it? Can we imagine a future with those wind turbines or electric vehicles that would find something else other than an increased consumption of copper to power those pieces of technology?

WEBBER: There are better conductors like gold that are more expensive or rarer, and there are cheaper materials, different metals like aluminum that also work, but they don’t work quite as well. So it’s always a tradeoff between performance and cost abundance, ease of use and things like weight, as well.

Aluminum is really light. But doesn’t conduct as well. So copper is just really good. Nature made in a way that’s really handy for the things we like to use it for, especially as we grow the need for electricity for all that. Video games and data centers and that kind of thing.

CHAKRABARTI: We keep talking about electric vehicles in this series because I think it’s just one area that’s very easy for people to understand why we might need more mining to help create more electric vehicles.

I’m seeing here that EVs can use, what, 170 pounds of copper in each vehicle, which is quadruple the amount used in an internal combustion engine.

WEBBER: Yeah. Think of a typical gasoline car might have 50 pounds or a little less of copper inside of it. So that’s one thing to keep in mind, is the conventional system also uses a lot of copper.

We use copper already for society and we’re just talking about using more copper for the cleaner versions of society. My electric vehicle, which I own, or other people have, will have some like 170 to 200 pounds. So it’s like a quadrupling, as you said, of the copper and that’s significant. However, it means I don’t have to use gasoline. And I use something like that much weight of gasoline every three months.

So I will extract more mass of copper from the earth to make the battery and let the electric vehicle go and that kind of thing. And also, for the motor inside the electric vehicle. But then I won’t have to extract from the earth that many pounds of gasoline to fuel the car. So it’s a tradeoff in terms of mass or tonnage extracted from the earth that pays back within a couple of months.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Now we started with a quick look at what’s happening in Panama with the Cobre Panamá mine. We’ve just got a short bit of time before our first break, Professor Webber.

First of all, it’s impossible to truly fathom how large that mine is. The mine is the size of the city of Miami. Is that typical for copper mines?

WEBBER: That’s a big mine, but mines are that big. And you can sometimes see them from space, or if you fly over mining areas, you’ll see it from your airplane window.

These are massive operations. And obviously there’s a lot of topographic impact right there. Like it’s disturbed the land at the mine, but then when you include all the runoff and air pollution and other things, the impact can be even larger.

