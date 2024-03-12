Miami calls it quits with spring break, but some business owners are conflicted

After a rough few years of vandalism, shootings and drunken arrests, Miami has announced new restrictions to keep spring break under control. But some business owners are worried about the impact the new rules will have on their lives.

We hear from Verónica Zaragovia, she’s a reporter with member station WLRN in Miami. She joins us from Ocean Drive in South Beach.

