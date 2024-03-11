The lithium boom: What's holding back a lithium rush in the U.S.?

The U.S. sits on some of the largest lithium reserves in the world.

It’s a key element for clean energy.

Today, On Point: The start of On Point’s weeklong exploration “Elements of energy” takes us inside America’s push for a lithium boom.

Guests

Scott Lake, Nevada staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Also Featured

Daranda Hinkey, co-founder of People of Red Mountain, an activist group working to protect indigenous lands from the impact of mining. Member of the Fort McDermitt Paiute Shoshone Tribes of the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation in Nevada and Oregon.

Larry McDaniel, Kings Mountain, North Carolina resident who worked at the city’s lithium mine and processing facility for 38 years.

Daniel Greene, Kings Mountain resident who worked at the city’s lithium mine and processing facility for 45 years.

Jim Palenick, city manager of Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Raef Sully, CEO of Lilac Solutions, a California-based lithium extraction company.

