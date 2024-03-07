© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Research looks at impact of Supreme Court voting rights decision

Published March 7, 2024 at 7:52 AM EST

New research from the Brennan Center for Justice finds that after the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision effectively striking down parts of the Voting Rights Act, the turnout rate gap between Black and white voters has increased in some areas.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Wendy Weiser, vice president for Democracy at the Brennan Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.