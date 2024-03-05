Supreme Court rules no state can disqualify a candidate. What does that mean?

We look closer at the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that ruled no state can disqualify a candidate running for national office. It restored former President Donald Trump on the Colorado primary ballot, reversing a Colorado court decision that had taken Trump off the ballot because of his participation in the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Stephen Vladeck, law professor at the University of Texas, about why the justices are split on how broad the decision was.

