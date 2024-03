Benny Gantz, Israeli war cabinet member, is meeting with top U.S officials this week in defiance of his rival Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wishes.

We hear from Neri Zilber, a journalist and analyst on Middle East politics with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

