1A Remaking America: Alabama, embryos, and invitro fertilization

In February,the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that embryosare people.Invitro fertilization, or IVF treatment in the state is paused.

The court argued that the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act “applies to all children, born and unborn, without limitation.”

The rulingleft patients waiting and lawmakerson both sides of the abortion issue scrambling.

We collaborate with our friends down in WBHM to find out what this means for people and patients in Alabama.

