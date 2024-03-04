© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Oscar-nominated actor Paul Giamatti on 'The Holdovers'

Published March 4, 2024 at 7:40 AM EST
Paul Giamatti stars as Paul Hunham in director Alexander Payne’s "The Holdovers." (Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC)
Paul Giamatti stars as Paul Hunham in director Alexander Payne’s "The Holdovers." (Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC)

We revisit host Robin Young’s conversation with actor Paul Giamatti from November 2023. He stars in “The Holdovers” as a curmudgeonly teacher at a New England prep school who bonds with a student and kitchen worker over the 1970 Christmas holiday.

Giamatti has been nominated for Best Actor at this year’s Oscars. The film received five nods including Best Picture.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.