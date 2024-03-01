© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'To Kill a Tiger' is a movie about an exceptional family in Jharkhand

Published March 1, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST

Click here for the original audio.

We revisit our Deepa Fernandes’ conversation with director Nisha Pahuja about her documentary, “To Kill a Tiger.” The doc follows a family who files charges against the people who raped their 13-year-old daughter, against the wishes of the village. It’s an Oscar nominee this year in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.