The relationship between young influencer's parents and predatory men

A New York Times investigation has exposed a concerning connection between some parents of child influencers on Instagram and predatory men who follow their accounts. Seeking stardom for their underage daughters, parents often begin by posting innocent images of them online. But as their children become influencers and even make money from their accounts, they may be coming into contact with men who prey on children.

New York Times reporter Jennifer Valentino-DeVries was one of the reporters who uncovered the story. She joins host Tiziana Dearing for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

