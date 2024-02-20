© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New drug treats severe frostbite, prevents amputation of affected limbs

Published February 20, 2024 at 8:52 AM EST

For decades, the only treatment for severe frostbite has been amputation. But now a new drug is expected to change outcomes and potentially save limbs.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved iloprost, an injection that can treat adults at risk of losing a finger or toe to severe frostbite. It’s the first medication of its kind approved in the U.S.

Host Scott Tong hears from Jason Mast, a reporter with our partners at STAT News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.