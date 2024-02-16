Erie County Democrats endorse April Baskin for State Senate seat

The Erie County Democratic Committee has unanimously endorsed April Baskin as their candidate for the 63rd District of the New York State Senate.

Baskin is the current chair of the Erie County Legislature, and if successful in her bid for the State Senate’s 63rd seat, Baskin will be the first Black woman to represent the area in Albany.

The 63rd District encompasses most of Buffalo, as well as Cheektowaga and Lackawanna. Baskin said she’s dedicated to getting to know the people of the district over the next few months.

"Over the next four months there is a constituency made up of 314,000 people whose trust and vote I must earn. I am dedicated to knocking every single door humanly possible across the 63rd District so that I can get to know you. I got to get to know your family, and I have to get to know your concerns. Because when I go to Albany, I will be a reflection of you."

The Erie County Democratic Committee met to select their nominee Thursday evening. Committee chairman, Jeremy J. Zellner, said he’s been struck by Baskin as a leader since the day he met her.

“The energy, the commitment, the intelligence and the temperament, it was all there, and the determination to lead. Even with such high expectations, she's been astonishing to watch,” Zellner said.

Holly Kirkpatrick Erie County Democratic Committee Chair and Erie County Board of Elections Commissioner, Jeremy J. Zellner introduces Baskin as the Democrats' nominee for state senate.

Baskin is running to replace fellow Democrat, Senator Timothy Kennedy in the role, who is vacating his position to run for New York’s 26th Congressional seat. It’s all part of the domino effect caused by the early departure of Congressman Brian Higgins, who stepped down from his position as NY-26 representative in January for a job leading Shea’s Theater in downtown Buffalo.

The Erie County Democratic Committee gave Baskin the nod over Buffalo Common Councilmember, Mitch Nowakowski of the Fillmore District. In his bid for endorsement, Nowakowski gave a speech to the Democratic committee Thursday evening, and according to Zellner, he withdrew his request to be the committee’s nominee over Baskin.

“He's a terrific public servant with a very bright future,” said Zellner of Nowakowski. “I just think that there's no question that right now, this moment demands somebody like the chair of the legislature, April Baskin. Somebody who's got a proven track record of leading in that body, but also delivering for the community and bringing people together.”

There are more than four times the number of registered Democrats compared to the number of registered Republicans in the 63rd State Senate district, and the Erie County Republican Committee has not yet announced if they will field a candidate to challenge Baskin. If they do, the next chance voters will get to have a say will be in the Primary election in June.

