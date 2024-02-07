© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | The Impact of White Rage

Published February 7, 2024 at 2:28 PM EST
Carol Anderson’s 2016 book White Rage is the inspiration for an upcoming panel discussion sponsored by Say Yes Buffalo. Ahead of that event, What’s Next? welcomes two of its panelists: Stephanie Peete, Director of Workforce Development at Say Yes Buffalo and panel organizer; and Rob Lesteste, Business Intelligence and Workforce Manager at Invest Buffalo Niagara. Moderator Wil Green, Director of Outreach and Community Engagement at the University at Buffalo Graduate School of Education, joins the two for a conversation with Jay Moran about how systemic inequality impacts education, professional development, and labor and workforce needs here in Buffalo.

    What's Next? | Bridging the Gaps with Money and Basketball
    Today on What’s Next?, two conversations about programs based around giving children the best chance at a promising future. First, Jay Moran talks to Holly Fogle, co-founder and president of The Bridge Project, which provides new mothers with consistent, unconditional cash during the beginning of their child’s life. The program began in New York City and comes to Buffalo this year, with the first payments beginning in February. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Mia Ayers-Goss, the executive director of MVP, Most Valuable Parents, an advocacy group founded to combat crime and violence through diversion programs like a new basketball league.
    What's Next? | A Walk in the Park
    On today’s What’s Next?, we welcome four people involved with a landscape maintenance technician training program co-sponsored by three local organizations. Gina Burkhardt, the president and CEO of the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, and Jeff Lebsack, the director of The Riverline, speak about the origins of the program as well as its ideals. Two workers who have completed the training join to speak about their experiences: Patrick McIntyre, the golf superintendent for Cazenovia, Delaware and South Park Golf Courses; and Rickey Kearney Jr., a supervisor for operations at Delaware Park. All four speak with hosts Thomas O’Neil-White and Jay Moran about what those who complete the training can expect in the job market.
    What's Next? | Producer’s Pick: Healing in Tribal Communities
    On this Producer's Pick episode of What's Next?, Jay Moran talks with Dean Seneca, public health expert and CEO of Seneca Scientific Solutions, who has spent years working with and supporting Tribal communities in their efforts to improve health and combat addiction through education and research. The two discuss how understanding history and intergenerational trauma is key to grappling with modern addiction issues within those communities.
    What's Next? | Producer’s Pick: Mental-Health Solutions and Philosophies
    Today’s on What’s Next?, we revisit past conversation for a Producer’s Pick episode. First up, Jay Moran speaks with La Shawn Davis and Deja Middlebrook, who founded the relatively new mental-health practice Walking Through Solutions, about their approach to care and the growing need to address mental health issues in the community. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with author, activist, and martial artist Dorian Withrow Jr. about his books “Conversations You Need” and “Wisdom 45 Advice” and navigating hardship with philosophy.
    What's Next? | Producer's Pick: East Meets West and College Admissions
    Today’s Producer’s Pick episode of What’s Next? features Jay Moran in conversation with the Near East and West Side Task Force executive director Francesca Mesiah and member Dior Lindsey. The three discuss the history and future of the task force, which began in 2006 to promote the well-being and self-sufficiency of racial and ethnic communities in Buffalo. And Angelea Preston joins Kissena Frazier to talk about the college access coaching company she founded, Akcess Granted, to help underrepresented and marginalized communities through the college enrollment process.
    What's Next? | Producer's Pick: Housing and Education
    Today’s What’s Next? Producer’s Pick episode revisits two conversations from past episodes. First, Jay Moran is joined by the CEO of Better Living Interest LLC, Paul Perez, and the co-founder and local board president of the Erie Niagara Board of REALTIST, Andrew Scott, who is known within the Buffalo real estate world as the “House Plug.” Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Wil Green, the director of outreach and community engagement at the University at Buffalo’s Graduate School of Education.
    What's Next? | How to Help Families Through Addiction
    Today on What’s Next?, our guest is Andre Stokes, the senior director of specialty substance use disorder services at Best Self Behavioral Health. Stokes has spent years working as a substance abuse and mental health counselor, and his efforts focus on the families of those in recovery because, as he says, the effects of one member’s addiction can ripple throughout the entire household, and beyond. Stokes joins Jay Moran to offer his perspective on doing that work for families and the importance of counselors who reflect those in the communities they serve.
    What's Next? | Erie County Language Access Act
    Today on What’s Next?, Jay Moran has two conversations around one central topic: the Erie County Language Access Act. The bill passed by the county legislature in late 2023 aims to make vital government documents available in the top six languages used by community members in Erie County. The hope is to broaden interpretation and translation services especially as it pertains to emergency announcements. The local refugee and immigrant populations weighed in to help develop the bill. Our first guest, International Institute of Buffalo executive director, Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, speaks about why that matters. After, David Wantuck, who heads up People Inc’s Deaf Access Services program, gives his take on the importance of including American Sign Language in the new bill, and what lies ahead.
    What's Next? | How We Change the Black East Side with Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr.
    This episode of What’s Next? finds Jay Moran joined by Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr., the director of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the University at Buffalo. Dr. Taylor was the lead author of a new report released in late 2023 titled, “How We Change the Black East Side,” which acts as a neighborhood planning and development framework for Buffalo’s East Side communities. The report follows a similar one from 2021 called “The Harder We Run: The State of Buffalo in 1990 and the Present,” which Dr. Taylor also co-authored, which focused on the history of Black Buffalo. “How We Change the Black East Side,” meanwhile, looks ahead to a bold new future. Dr. Taylor joins Jay Moran to discuss what those changes could actually look like, and the community benefits of implementing them.
    What's Next? | An Agent for Advocacy with Mark Talley
    On today’s What’s Next?, we’re joined by Mark Talley, author and community advocate, whose book 5:14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo, recounts the racist shooting attack at a Tops store on May 14, 2022 in which his mother Geraldine Talley was a victim. Prosecutors told Talley and other families of victims last week that the United States Department of Justice will seek the death penalty if the Tops shooter is convicted of federal charges. Talley sits down with Jay Moran to discuss his reaction to the Department of Justice’s decision, as well as what’s next for his own advocacy work.
