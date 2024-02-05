What's Next? | The End of Menthol Tobacco Use?
In January, organizers from Saving Black Lives held a “menthol funeral” in Washington, D.C. to push the Biden administration to ban menthol tobacco products. On today’s What’s Next?, Thomas O’Neil-White discusses the reasons behind the idea of a ban, as well as quitting tobacco solutions, with two anti-tobacco campaigners: consultant and public health advocate Stan Martin and Sarah Pearson-Collins, Director of Training, Content, and Development at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Then, producer Patrick Hosken gets more history on Big Tobacco’s targeted advertising toward communities of color from Dr. Gary Giovino, of the University at Buffalo’s Department of Community Health and Health Behavior.