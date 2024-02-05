What's Next? | The End of Menthol Tobacco Use?

This episode of What’s Next? finds Jay Moran joined by Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr., the director of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the University at Buffalo. Dr. Taylor was the lead author of a new report released in late 2023 titled, “How We Change the Black East Side,” which acts as a neighborhood planning and development framework for Buffalo’s East Side communities. The report follows a similar one from 2021 called “The Harder We Run: The State of Buffalo in 1990 and the Present,” which Dr. Taylor also co-authored, which focused on the history of Black Buffalo. “How We Change the Black East Side,” meanwhile, looks ahead to a bold new future. Dr. Taylor joins Jay Moran to discuss what those changes could actually look like, and the community benefits of implementing them.

