What's Next? | What Does a Death-Penalty Case Mean for Western New York?

Published February 1, 2024 at 1:13 PM EST
With Tops shooter Payton Gendron due back in court on February 2, today’s episode of What’s Next? features producer Patrick Hosken having conversations with legal experts around the issue of capital punishment. First, Megan Byrne, a staff attorney at the ACLU’s Capital Punishment Project, explains what to expect from the federal case against Gendron, and discusses the implications of race in relation to the death penalty. And William Easton, a partner at the law firm Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin and former supervising attorney at the Capital Defender Office, traces the history of the death penalty in New York State and his experience defending against it.

  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Pick: East Meets West and College Admissions
    Today’s Producer’s Pick episode of What’s Next? features Jay Moran in conversation with the Near East and West Side Task Force executive director Francesca Mesiah and member Dior Lindsey. The three discuss the history and future of the task force, which began in 2006 to promote the well-being and self-sufficiency of racial and ethnic communities in Buffalo. And Angelea Preston joins Kissena Frazier to talk about the college access coaching company she founded, Akcess Granted, to help underrepresented and marginalized communities through the college enrollment process.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Pick: Housing and Education
    Today’s What’s Next? Producer’s Pick episode revisits two conversations from past episodes. First, Jay Moran is joined by the CEO of Better Living Interest LLC, Paul Perez, and the co-founder and local board president of the Erie Niagara Board of REALTIST, Andrew Scott, who is known within the Buffalo real estate world as the “House Plug.” Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Wil Green, the director of outreach and community engagement at the University at Buffalo’s Graduate School of Education.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | How to Help Families Through Addiction
    Today on What’s Next?, our guest is Andre Stokes, the senior director of specialty substance use disorder services at Best Self Behavioral Health. Stokes has spent years working as a substance abuse and mental health counselor, and his efforts focus on the families of those in recovery because, as he says, the effects of one member’s addiction can ripple throughout the entire household, and beyond. Stokes joins Jay Moran to offer his perspective on doing that work for families and the importance of counselors who reflect those in the communities they serve.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Erie County Language Access Act
    Today on What’s Next?, Jay Moran has two conversations around one central topic: the Erie County Language Access Act. The bill passed by the county legislature in late 2023 aims to make vital government documents available in the top six languages used by community members in Erie County. The hope is to broaden interpretation and translation services especially as it pertains to emergency announcements. The local refugee and immigrant populations weighed in to help develop the bill. Our first guest, International Institute of Buffalo executive director, Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, speaks about why that matters. After, David Wantuck, who heads up People Inc’s Deaf Access Services program, gives his take on the importance of including American Sign Language in the new bill, and what lies ahead.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | How We Change the Black East Side with Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr.
    This episode of What’s Next? finds Jay Moran joined by Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr., the director of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the University at Buffalo. Dr. Taylor was the lead author of a new report released in late 2023 titled, “How We Change the Black East Side,” which acts as a neighborhood planning and development framework for Buffalo’s East Side communities. The report follows a similar one from 2021 called “The Harder We Run: The State of Buffalo in 1990 and the Present,” which Dr. Taylor also co-authored, which focused on the history of Black Buffalo. “How We Change the Black East Side,” meanwhile, looks ahead to a bold new future. Dr. Taylor joins Jay Moran to discuss what those changes could actually look like, and the community benefits of implementing them.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | An Agent for Advocacy with Mark Talley
    On today’s What’s Next?, we’re joined by Mark Talley, author and community advocate, whose book 5:14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo, recounts the racist shooting attack at a Tops store on May 14, 2022 in which his mother Geraldine Talley was a victim. Prosecutors told Talley and other families of victims last week that the United States Department of Justice will seek the death penalty if the Tops shooter is convicted of federal charges. Talley sits down with Jay Moran to discuss his reaction to the Department of Justice’s decision, as well as what’s next for his own advocacy work.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service 2024
    On today’s special episode of What’s Next?, Thomas O’Neil-White joins two community leaders ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on January 15. Faustenia Morrow is the founder of Monarch of Infinite Possibilities LLC consulting firm, and Reverend Michael D. Bell is the pastor at Durham Memorial AME Zion Church. Both discuss their efforts advancing this year’s day of service programs, where the goal is to have 500 volunteers at 25 sites cleaning, painting, gardening, and more. Plus, we feature audio from Dr. King’s talk at Kleinhans Music Hall on November 9, 1967.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | History and Diversion in the Opioid Epidemic
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we have two conversations with different takes on the opioid epidemic. Alex Simone speaks to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn about the county’s efforts to combat addiction-impacted crime trends with alternate methods like the Opioid Intervention Court, and what’s still needed in the fight. Then, Jay Moran and public health expert Dean Seneca discuss how understanding history is key to grappling with modern addiction issues within tribal communities.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Ebony Alert System and Reimagining Grant Street
    Today on What’s Next?, we bring you two conversations. First, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Dontaya Davis and Alia Williams, community organizers for Voice Buffalo. The two are working locally to boost the Ebony Alert system, a new initiative to prioritize missing and exploited Black youth, who are disproportionately represented in missing children reports. And Jay Moran speaks with New York State Assembly member Jon Rivera, who represents the 149th district, about two key pieces of legislation, as well as economic development on Buffalo’s West Side.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | New Year, New Self-Care
    Today’s What’s Next? features a conversation with Wayne Brown, a mental health therapist at Willow Grove Counseling, about self-care in the new year and how that relates to his approach with his clients. Brown has years of experience working with those in recovery, and he discusses with Jay Moran how he prioritizes building trust as the first step in an often long process.
