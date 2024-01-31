Tennessee laws prevented Allie Phillips from getting an abortion. Now she's running for office

Abortion is expected to be one of the important issues in the upcoming election for voters and candidates alike.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Allie Phillips, who is running for a seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives after she was impacted by the state’s abortion restrictions. She’s running for Tennessee’s 75th district, Northwest of Nashville.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

