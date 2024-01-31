© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

How media layoffs impact coverage of Latino communities

Published January 31, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST
Los Angeles Times Guild members hold up signs during a rally outside City Hall against ‘significant’ imminent layoffs at the Los Angeles Times newspaper during a one-day walkout on Jan. 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The one-day strike is the first newsroom work stoppage in the 142-year history of the newspaper and the Guild represents about 400 editorial employees. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times Guild members hold up signs during a rally outside City Hall against ‘significant’ imminent layoffs at the Los Angeles Times newspaper during a one-day walkout on Jan. 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The one-day strike is the first newsroom work stoppage in the 142-year history of the newspaper and the Guild represents about 400 editorial employees. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Times had the biggest newsroom in the country west of Washington D.C. But it just cut more than 20% of its staff, disproportionately impacting journalists of color.

We discuss how that’s imperiling coverage of Latino communities in a crucial election year with Yvette Cabrera of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

