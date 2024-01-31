© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Drones are everywhere: How they've changed combat and security

Published January 31, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST

The drone attack that killed three U.S. service members at a base in Jordan signals a shift in the access to military drones and how they are being used around the world.

Caitlin Lee, director of the Acquisition and Technology Policy Program at Rand, talks about the proliferation of drones and why the United States and others should try to limit access to drones.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.