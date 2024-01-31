A Tech Wonderland at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show

Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s Nancy Hammond visited the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with Fred and Paul Jacobs from Jacobs Media Strategies. They sat down to discuss the highlights of the tech wonderland with over 4,000 exhibitors stretched out over the equivalent of 343 football fields.

WBFO got a glimpse of tech innovations from established big-named brands, at the world’s biggest consumer electronics show featuring the latest innovations in AI, sustainability, and mobility.

The theme for this year's CES event was "A more intelligent tomorrow, a greener tomorrow, and a more inclusive tomorrow." The participating companies at the convention highlighted that theme.

"If you're in a camper, [Jackery] has this device that fits in the back of your pickup, it goes up in the air and becomes a solar panel," said Paul Jacobs. "So when you're camping or out in the wild, you don't have to use a generator. The solar panel is powering everything around you."

Artificial Intelligence was prevalent throughout the event.

"I think the emphasis on personalization and customization was much more of a thing than we went in expecting," said Fred Jacobs. "A lot of this goes into the infotainment systems in cars whether you're listening to music or news and information. The ability to pick the information that you want and for the car itself to be able to deliver an experience based on your preferences and your moods."

The next Consumer Electronics Show takes place from Jan. 7-10, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV.