A Tech Wonderland at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published January 31, 2024 at 8:50 AM EST
A wide view of a convention center. Crowds of people are shown walking or standing around electronic device exhibits being displayed. There is a blue banner on the right that reads "ALL ON: For the Most Powerful Tech Event in the World."
Arthur E Antonik
WBFO got a glimpse of tech innovations from established big-named brands, at the world’s biggest consumer electronics show featuring the latest innovations in AI, sustainability and mobility at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s Nancy Hammond visited the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with Fred and Paul Jacobs from Jacobs Media Strategies. They sat down to discuss the highlights of the tech wonderland with over 4,000 exhibitors stretched out over the equivalent of 343 football fields.

The theme for this year's CES event was "A more intelligent tomorrow, a greener tomorrow, and a more inclusive tomorrow." The participating companies at the convention highlighted that theme.

"If you're in a camper, [Jackery] has this device that fits in the back of your pickup, it goes up in the air and becomes a solar panel," said Paul Jacobs. "So when you're camping or out in the wild, you don't have to use a generator. The solar panel is powering everything around you."

Artificial Intelligence was prevalent throughout the event.

"I think the emphasis on personalization and customization was much more of a thing than we went in expecting," said Fred Jacobs. "A lot of this goes into the infotainment systems in cars whether you're listening to music or news and information. The ability to pick the information that you want and for the car itself to be able to deliver an experience based on your preferences and your moods."

The next Consumer Electronics Show takes place from Jan. 7-10, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV.

1 of 10  — CES Unveiled Las Vegas Product Trying On.JPG
Consumer Technology Association
2 of 10  — OLED TV Presentation at CES LG Press Conference 5.JPG
Consumer Technology Association
3 of 10  — New Afeela EV at CES Sony Press Conference.JPG
Consumer Technology Association
4 of 10  — CES Show Opening.JPG
Consumer Technology Association
Samsung CEO JH Han in a navy suit jacket and tan pants stands on a stage talking to a crowd. The letters AI are in large white lettering behind them.
5 of 10  — Samsung CEO JH Han Speaking at CES Samsung Press Conference 3.jpg
Consumer Technology Association
6 of 10  — CES Exhibit Halls Show Floor (3).JPG
Consumer Technology Association
7 of 10  — CES Exhibit Halls Show Floor (28).JPG
Consumer Technology Association
8 of 10  — AAA19374.JPG
Consumer Technology Association
9 of 10  — AAA18837.JPG
Consumer Technology Association
10 of 10  — CES Exhibit Halls Show Floor.JPG
Consumer Technology Association

