What's Next? | Bridging the Gaps with Money and Basketball

Published January 30, 2024 at 2:49 PM EST
Today on What’s Next?, two conversations about programs based around giving children the best chance at a promising future. First, Jay Moran talks to Holly Fogle, co-founder and president of The Bridge Project, which provides new mothers with consistent, unconditional cash during the beginning of their child’s life. The program began in New York City and comes to Buffalo this year, with the first payments beginning in February. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Mia Ayers-Goss, the executive director of MVP, Most Valuable Parents, an advocacy group founded to combat crime and violence through diversion programs like a new basketball league.

  What's Next?
    What's Next? | How to Help Families Through Addiction
    Today on What’s Next?, our guest is Andre Stokes, the senior director of specialty substance use disorder services at Best Self Behavioral Health. Stokes has spent years working as a substance abuse and mental health counselor, and his efforts focus on the families of those in recovery because, as he says, the effects of one member’s addiction can ripple throughout the entire household, and beyond. Stokes joins Jay Moran to offer his perspective on doing that work for families and the importance of counselors who reflect those in the communities they serve.
  What's Next?
    What's Next? | Erie County Language Access Act
    Today on What’s Next?, Jay Moran has two conversations around one central topic: the Erie County Language Access Act. The bill passed by the county legislature in late 2023 aims to make vital government documents available in the top six languages used by community members in Erie County. The hope is to broaden interpretation and translation services especially as it pertains to emergency announcements. The local refugee and immigrant populations weighed in to help develop the bill. Our first guest, International Institute of Buffalo executive director, Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, speaks about why that matters. After, David Wantuck, who heads up People Inc’s Deaf Access Services program, gives his take on the importance of including American Sign Language in the new bill, and what lies ahead.
  What's Next?
    What's Next? | How We Change the Black East Side with Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr.
    This episode of What’s Next? finds Jay Moran joined by Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr., the director of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the University at Buffalo. Dr. Taylor was the lead author of a new report released in late 2023 titled, “How We Change the Black East Side,” which acts as a neighborhood planning and development framework for Buffalo’s East Side communities. The report follows a similar one from 2021 called “The Harder We Run: The State of Buffalo in 1990 and the Present,” which Dr. Taylor also co-authored, which focused on the history of Black Buffalo. “How We Change the Black East Side,” meanwhile, looks ahead to a bold new future. Dr. Taylor joins Jay Moran to discuss what those changes could actually look like, and the community benefits of implementing them.
  What's Next?
    What's Next? | An Agent for Advocacy with Mark Talley
    On today’s What’s Next?, we’re joined by Mark Talley, author and community advocate, whose book 5:14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo, recounts the racist shooting attack at a Tops store on May 14, 2022 in which his mother Geraldine Talley was a victim. Prosecutors told Talley and other families of victims last week that the United States Department of Justice will seek the death penalty if the Tops shooter is convicted of federal charges. Talley sits down with Jay Moran to discuss his reaction to the Department of Justice’s decision, as well as what’s next for his own advocacy work.
  What's Next?
    What's Next? | Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service 2024
    On today’s special episode of What’s Next?, Thomas O’Neil-White joins two community leaders ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on January 15. Faustenia Morrow is the founder of Monarch of Infinite Possibilities LLC consulting firm, and Reverend Michael D. Bell is the pastor at Durham Memorial AME Zion Church. Both discuss their efforts advancing this year’s day of service programs, where the goal is to have 500 volunteers at 25 sites cleaning, painting, gardening, and more. Plus, we feature audio from Dr. King’s talk at Kleinhans Music Hall on November 9, 1967.
  What's Next?
    What's Next? | History and Diversion in the Opioid Epidemic
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we have two conversations with different takes on the opioid epidemic. Alex Simone speaks to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn about the county’s efforts to combat addiction-impacted crime trends with alternate methods like the Opioid Intervention Court, and what’s still needed in the fight. Then, Jay Moran and public health expert Dean Seneca discuss how understanding history is key to grappling with modern addiction issues within tribal communities.
  What's Next?
    What's Next? | Ebony Alert System and Reimagining Grant Street
    Today on What’s Next?, we bring you two conversations. First, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Dontaya Davis and Alia Williams, community organizers for Voice Buffalo. The two are working locally to boost the Ebony Alert system, a new initiative to prioritize missing and exploited Black youth, who are disproportionately represented in missing children reports. And Jay Moran speaks with New York State Assembly member Jon Rivera, who represents the 149th district, about two key pieces of legislation, as well as economic development on Buffalo’s West Side.
  What's Next?
    What's Next? | New Year, New Self-Care
    Today’s What’s Next? features a conversation with Wayne Brown, a mental health therapist at Willow Grove Counseling, about self-care in the new year and how that relates to his approach with his clients. Brown has years of experience working with those in recovery, and he discusses with Jay Moran how he prioritizes building trust as the first step in an often long process.
  What's Next?
    What's Next? | A Poetic Send Off
    Today, our guest is Buffalo’s first poet laureate, Jillian Hanesworth, who reflects on the end of her term in the role she helped establish in 2021. Hanesworth sits with Jay Moran to talk about the origin of the role and share some of her work, as well as to offer a look ahead at what her own next chapter might be.
  What's Next?
    What's Next? | Intentionality in Treatment
    On today’s What’s Next?, Jodi Gerhard, the senior program director at Horizon Health Services, joins Jay Moran for a conversation about her efforts in the field of mental health and addiction services and how that work can take a toll on the counselors who provide it. Gerhard has seen the challenges of the job evolve due to the opioid epidemic and other stressors. But she says being present and approaching the work with intentionality can make a difference.
